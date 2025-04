(WXYZ) — All Elite Wrestling announced it is bringing two shows to Detroit next month on back-to-back nights.

AEW: Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at the Masonic Temple Detroit, and then AEW: Collision will take place Thursday, May 8 at the same venue.

Tickets for both shows go on sale April 7, but presale access begins April 6 with premium seating access starting April 1.