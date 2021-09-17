'Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits' found on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — it was a disturbing sight at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor as students came across several Proud Boy stickers marked as “Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits” and it all started popping up since the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

According to a senior at the University, Mohammed Darwish spotted several of them around the East Liberty area of the campus.

Mohammed says, "It was pretty uncomfortable for us because we are Lebanese Americans and Muslim Americans, so those two identities are the identities targeted by Proud Boys."

As per a statement posted on Telegram by Proud Boys Michigan Chapter, they acknowledge the stickers were placed by former members.

It reads:

They don’t seem to realize that the majority of these refugees were fighting on our side and are fleeing the depredations of the Taliban. The group also recognizes that our government should do its due diligence in vetting newly arrived refugees.

CAIR Michigan's staff Attorney, Amy Doukoure says the anti-immigrant feeling is being instigated by political pundits on TV and their views on Afghanistan as these people really encourage the hate rhetoric.

Amy also added further that as disgusting as the stickers might be, they, unfortunately, maybe legal as per the 1st Amendment, but since it was placed on campus the University of Michigan has the right to remove them and make sure such hate is not spread further.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration confirmed recently that nearly 37,000 Afghan evacuees will resettle in the US of which 1,300 refugees are coming to Michigan by the end of the month.