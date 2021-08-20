Afghanistan natives in metro Detroit worried after Taliban seizes control

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit Afghanistan natives are undoubtedly worried about what's unfolding on their TVs and social media pages, says Imam Ibrahim Kazerooni.

"Normally, they never hesitated when I sent a message to find out how they're doing. At least a phone call. They're staying away. They just send a message back saying Imam, at this stage we don't want to come out."

Imam Ibrahim Kazerooni has been monitoring the situation in Afghanistan closely. He says families here in metro Detroit are worried about the Taliban's actions. Saying they're going after those who helped the United States, "We have already heard that three interpreters have already been beheaded, so the situation is not clear."

After 20 years of United States troops being present in Afghanistan, he says it has been a failure of foreign policy and says this outcome was predictable because of the corruption that was created on the failed diplomacy of Afghanistan.

"The president, as soon as he realized that the Taliban were walking to Kabul he got on a plane and disappeared," added Kazerooni.

Imam Ibrahim Kazerooni also added that the U.S. failed in the approach to win over the Afghan people. "We really need to get back to the basics and understand that the time has come that this kind of adventurism is not going to produce anything unless we do it properly. Not by dropping bombs. But by winning the hearts and minds, and so far in all of these projects, we have failed to do it."

Imam Kazerooni also added he wishes the Biden Administration would reach out to them for help.