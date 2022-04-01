Watch
African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 01, 2022
(AP) — African refugees say the recent decision to grant refugee status and other humanitarian protections to Ukrainians fleeing war underscores the racial bias inherent in American immigration policy.

Wilfred Tebah says he and other immigrants from Cameroon have long been deserving of similar humanitarian considerations.

They also argue that Congo and Ethiopia should qualify because of their ongoing conflicts, as should Mauritania.

The Department of Homeland Security said it continues “monitoring conditions in various countries.”

President Joe Biden recently announced the U.S. would take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and grant Temporary Protected Status to another 30,000 already in the country.

