After decades of struggle in Israel, dozens of African Hebrew Israelites face deportation

Israel Hebrew Israelites
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Members of three families from the Hebrew Israelite community facing deportation, pose for a portrait in the Village of Peace in Dimona, Israel, Monday, July 17, 2023. For two years, Toveet Israel, bottom left, and dozens of other residents of the Village of Peace have lived in fear. This city on the edge of Israel's Negev Desert has been her home for 24 years. Her eight children, including two of her daughters Yahlital, standing left, and Ahmeeteeyah standing right, were born here and know no other country. With them are Ben Israel, center, his granddaughters, and Estella Rivers, right. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 16:31:45-04

DIMONA, Israel (AP) — The African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem made their way to Israel from the United States in the 1960s. Now, dozens of their members are facing the threat of deportation.

The Hebrew Israelites, as the spiritual community's members are commonly known, do not consider themselves Jewish, but they claim an ancestral connection to the Holy Land.

Over the decades, they made inroads into Israeli society, and most have citizenship or residency rights. But 130 members remain undocumented, and Israeli authorities have ordered them to leave. A

round 3,000 Hebrew Israelites live in hardscrabble towns in southern Israel.

The Village of Peace, a cluster of low-slung buildings surrounded by vegetable patches and gardens, is the community's epicenter.

