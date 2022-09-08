After latest ruling in no-fault auto reform, Insurance Alliance of MI appeals

(WXMI) — An insurance representative group has filed an appeal after the Michigan Court of Appeals decided that changes to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance law, implemented in July 2021, were not applicable to anyone who bought policies before the changes were implemented.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they had appealed the case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The IAM said that the appeal was based on financial concerns.

"Long-term care is one of the highest costs to auto insurance and the one most rife with overcharging," said the association in a press release.

Additionally, the IAM said that the July 2021 changes to auto-reform law were instated to make insurance more cost-effective for Michigan drivers.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.