After Roe, Dems seek probe of tech's use of personal data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data.

Their call comes as Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortion Friday.

The court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states.

And privacy experts say that could make women vulnerable as their personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies and shared with police or sold to vigilantes.

The request for an investigation of the two California-based tech giants came in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan.