After years of trauma, one mother finds housing and hope for the future

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When you think about homelessness, you might picture someone sleeping on the streets or in a shelter.

Watch Carolyn's story in the video player below:

Homeless mother finds Hope for her Future

In Pontiac, some families experiencing homelessness are living somewhere you might not expect — in motel rooms.

They’re part of a growing population often called the “hidden homeless” — families who may not qualify for traditional homeless services but still don’t have a permanent place to call home.

Tonight, one local organization is working to make sure those families have somewhere safe to go.

For DwiKendra Lee and her daughter, having a place to call home is something she said she once couldn't imagine.

At 14, Lee said she was forced into sex trafficking after her mother went to prison. Years of addiction, abuse, and instability followed. But a health scare eventually brought her to Michigan — and set her on a different path.

“I ended up having a seizure actually, and they freaked out, and I ended up at Mount Clemens Hospital,” said Lee.

A victim advocate connected her with help. After treatment, another shelter — and more instability — Lee eventually found Safe Tonight Safe Home in Pontiac.

And within days, she said, everything started to change.

“I would say within less than 48 hours I was able to meet Miss Mel ... I came, I filled out for the apartment, got approved,” said Lee.

The Nonprofit Kids Empowered on the Move helped make that apartment possible, covering the deposit and helping the family get settled.

“She ended up at Safe Tonight shelter, and luckily she was able to get approved to move into her apartment, and so we supported her by doing the deposit and the first month's rent and furniture and food,” said CEO Kimber Bishop-Yanke of Kids Empowered on the Move.

But Bishop-Yanke said DwiKendra's story is part of a much bigger problem.

Families experiencing homelessness may be living in hotels, sometimes paying week to week, without qualifying for traditional shelter services.

“I was shocked to see that we had all these families living in hotels and they're stuck. They cannot get help, so they're paying for their rooms,” said Bishop-Yanke.

Bishop-Yanke said the shelter has already helped move families from temporary situations into permanent housing; we were there last year and saw it happen.

“I was able to move a lot of the families we had in the hotel in December right into the shelter, and then pretty much all of the moms got homes,” explained Bishop-Yanke.

That's why The Safe Tonight, Safe Home fundraising efforts are so important. The goal is to raise **$100,000** to help families facing homelessness.

For Kendra, the support has meant more than a roof over her head.

“I know they're here and it feels good; it feels good to know people are here that care. I'm in a state where it's just me and my baby, and I have people in my corner and it feels good,” said Lee.

For Kendra, the goal now is simple — to keep moving forward, with her daughter by her side.