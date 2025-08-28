AG announces new charges against convicted Detroit hitman over alleged false testimony conspiracy

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced new charges against a convicted Detroit hitman, alleging he conspired with another inmate to provide false testimony for the inmate to get a new trial.

According to the AG's office, Vincent Smothers, 44, conspired with Shannon Anderson to provide the false testimony.

Anderson was convicted of second-degree murder in a 2007 shooting at a beauty salon in Eastpointe, where he shot two men, killing one of them.

It's alleged that Smothers and Anderson conspired to provide false testimony to a court in order to bolster Anderson's claims that the shooting was in self-defense.

Smothers, a well-known Detroit hitman, is serving 52-100 years in prison after pleading guilty to eight murders. He pleaded guilty in 2010.

Watch below: 2010 WXYZ reports after Smothers pleaded guilty to the 8 murders

Previous report: July 23, 2010 report on Vincent Smothers' guilty plea

After pleading guilty, the AG's office said Smothers began taking responsibility for other homicides or claimed he had more information about other homicides that had taken place.

“Other matters in the courts have relied on the sworn testimony or statements of Vincent Smothers," Nessel said.

According to the AG's office, the conspiracy was discovered after a cell phone was found in Smothers' cell, which led to further examination and the discovery of written communications between Smothers and Anderson.

Watch the AG's press conference in the video below

The AG says the conspiracy was financially motivated.

It's believed that Anderson recruited Smothers in either 2018 or 2019 to provide the false testimony. The AG's office said Smothers signed an affidavit in 2019 and then in February 2020, a lawyer for Anderson filed a motion requesting a new trial based on the affidavit.

Now, the AG's office said the investigation is continuing, and they will be looking into any cases where Smothers has claimed responsibility.

Smothers had also taken responsibility for the so-called Runyon Street murders in 2007. Davontae Sanford, who was 14 at the time, was arrested and later confessed to those murders. However, he was released in 2016 after Michigan State Police re-examined the case, and had been trying to undo the plea for years.

However, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Smothers had refused to testify in court.