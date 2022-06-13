AG Barr said he told Trump, 'there is no evidence of voter fraud in Detroit'

(WXYZ) — Former Attorney General William Barr said he shot down former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in Detroit.

During recorded testimony that aired Monday during the second public Jan. 6 Committee hearing, Barr originally told the Associated Press in December 2020 there was no evidence of voter fraud, which then led to a meeting with Trump at the White House.

In that meeting with Trump, Barr said Trump brought up what he called "the big vote dump" in Detroit. The city counted its ballots at the TCF Center after being moved from each precinct.

"They're moved to the counting stations, so the normal process would involve ballots coming in at all different hours," Barr said, according to the recorded testimony.

Barr then said he mentioned how Trump actually got more votes in Detroit in 2020 than in 2016, according to the testimony, and that once again there was no evidence of fraud. In 2020, Trump got about 5,000 more votes in the city than in 2016, with Joe Biden getting fewer votes than Hillary Clinton.

"I told him the stuff that his people were shoveling out to the public were bullshit, that the claims of fraud were bullshit," he said in the recording.

Just days after the election, Trump baselessly claimed there was voter fraud in Detroit and several other cities, claims that were disproven. He even pushed the false claims in a January 2021 call with the Georgia Secretary of State.

