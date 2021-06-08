AG Nessel: DTE's $195M rate increase request is 'excessive and unreasonable'

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Michigan Public Service Commission to significantly cut a rate increase request from DTE.

In February, DTE requested a $195 million increase, which would represent an increase of more than 11% for residential customers.

In her testimony, filed June 3, Nessel argued the request is excessive and unreasonable. Instead, Nessel asserted DTE should receive no more than a $19 million annual increase and should distribute those costs so that all customers are paying their fair share. Her testimony seeks to provide DTE with necessary funding for infrastructure upgrades, while making sure that any rate increase remains moderate for all customers.

“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” Nessel said in a press release. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.”