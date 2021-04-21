AG Nessel: No charges following investigation into Unlock Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the results of an investigation her office conducted into the Unlock Michigan petition drive effort.

The investigation was into practices the signature collection involved in the Unlock Michigan ballot drive.

Nessel says their investigation determined that "unethical practices" were used in some of the signature collections. However, Nessel says the practices, while unethical, do not rise to the level of illegality.

“A well-informed public is essential to the health of our democracy, and as such, I hope the review of the circumstances in the Unlock Michigan case serves as a reminder to residents to be aware of the questionable practices utilized by those presenting themselves as agents of the democratic process,” said Nessel. “It is clear from this investigation that some paid circulators may resort to unethical practices in order to fulfill the demands of their clients.”

The Attorney General says they found evidence of "unsavory practices" on both the part of circulators behind the petition drive and those who brought those practices to their attention.

Nessel says they considered charges against 9 people in the case, however, she says that there is not enough usable evidence to bring the case to trial.

Nessel launched an investigation into the Unlock Michigan group following allegations that members associated with the group may have engaged in criminal activity while collecting signatures for a petition for a ballot measure that would repeal the state laws Governor Whitmer invoked to declare a State of Emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.