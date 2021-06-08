AG Nessel seeking to reduce DTE requested rate hike by 90%

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to lower the rate increase request from DTE Gas Co. by 90 percent. This is a part of her effort to keep natural gas services affordable.

According to Nessel, DTE asked for a $195 million increase, which in turn would reflect a more than 11% for residential customers.

In a testimony, Nessel emphasized how DTE should only receive, at most, a $19 million annual increase.

“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.”

DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to about 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan.