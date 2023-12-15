AG Nessel: Watch out for spoofed websites, puppy scams this holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to exercise caution when shopping online for the holidays.

We’re told some websites and social media pages may be spoofed to resemble legitimate retailers and brands. They may be used to steal sensitive information or install malicious software on users’ devices. Alternatively, they may be used to deceive users into buying knock-off items or nothing at all.

“Shopping online is a convenient way to purchase all of your holiday gifts this season,” Nessel said. “Bad actors have also taken advantage of this technology to create and advertise spoofed websites or social media accounts intended to trick people out of their hard-earned money. Shoppers should protect themselves by going directly to the site using the URL they are familiar with.”

Users are advised to inspect the URL or social media handle and watch out for bad grammar. Check to make sure the account wasn’t created recently. Furthermore, refrain from clicking links displayed on websites and text messages.

Google’s Safe Browsing tool can help reveal whether a given website is legitimate.

Visit the attorney general’s webpage for more on website spoofing.

Nessel is also renewing her call to watch out for puppy scams. She says many residents have bought pets that never existed or pets with health or behavioral issues the seller failed to mention.

We’re told scammers frequently act as independent sellers or are based internationally, making it unlikely for victims to get their money back.

“Scammers are looking for any way to take advantage of consumers during the holidays and puppies are unfortunately not exempt,” says Nessel. “While many people may be eager to gift a furry friend during this time, I urge residents to be vigilant in their search to avoid being scammed. … Always do your homework before making any purchase online to avoid being taken advantage of.”

Nessel urges residents to do the following:



Ensure the recipient wants a pet and is able to take care of one.

Read up on the animal’s breed as well as the breeder.

Don’t buy puppies without seeing them first.

Make plans to have the pet shipped safely.

Purchase animals using credit cards, not debit.

Keep relevant documents and conversations made with the breeder.

Consider adopting animals from the nearest shelter.



If you believe you were scammed, fill out and submit this complaint form.