AG's office creates task force to address violence against Indigenous people in Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office is forming a new task force to address violence against Indigenous people in the State of Michigan.

It's called the Missing or Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Task Force, and will be an interagency task force.

The MMIP will bring together tribal, federal, state and local prosecutors, law enforcement officers, victim advocates and human services specialists.

The AG's office said it help the first MMIP Task Force meeting in September 2024. During that meeting, tribal leaders, state and federal agencies, and advocacy groups discussed raising awareness,

identifying contributing factors and develop Michigan-specific solutions to the crisis. They will meet again in December.

“The MMIP Task Force marks a critical first step in combatting abuse and violence against Indigenous people in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement. “By prosecuting and tackling the root causes of these crimes, working directly with this broad coalition of MMIP Task Force members, we can build safer communities and pave the way for justice for the families and victims impacted by this crisis. I look forward to working alongside tribal leaders and state, federal, and nonprofit partners to create real, systematic change for Michigan's Indigenous population.”

According to the AG's office, studies find a majority of Indigenous women experience violence in their lifetime, and the task force will work to address that and other factors in hopes to bring down violence against Indigenous people.

They have also established a tip line where people can call with information about missing or murdered Indigenous people in the state. They can call 517-284-0008.

Statements from

“The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to join forces with Attorney General Nessel, other tribal nations within Michigan, and the rest of the MMIP task force to work collaboratively on awareness, prevention, response, and support of missing or murdered indigenous people,” Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Council Chairman Matthew Wesaw said in a statement. “Too many of our sisters and brothers live with the devastation of having prematurely lost a loved one due to violence. We hope that this new collaboration will build upon and advance our previous efforts to make a meaningful difference.”

“My hope is that this task force will help develop and support such a robust multi-jurisdictional response to the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous people that it can be felt by communities throughout Indian Country, and that real change occurs to make our people feel safer, more protected and heard, and that we not only find justice for victims but realize a reduction in the number of future victims through a focus on prevention,” Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Chairman James Williams, Jr. said in a statement.

“The Gun Lake Tribe appreciates the collaboration with Michigan Attorney General Nessel and her office on the formation of the MMIP Task Force,” Gun Lake Tribal Council Member Virginia Sprague-Vanderband said in a statement. "This grassroots cause which began as MMIW and has turned from the focus solely on women to people are important to our tribal community. In a community that focuses on the wellbeing and protection of all our citizens, we knew we had to participate. Our tribe also has an internal task force focused on policies and procedures that protect these rights from National Indian Child Welfare Association, Domestic Violence, and MMIP. It is an honor to have three Gun Lake Tribe leaders on this statewide task force: Jodie Palmer, Tribal Council Vice-Chair, Liz Cook, General Counsel, and myself Virginia Sprague-Vanderband, Tribal Council. We are excited to be a part of this effort and applaud the state's commitment to this movement.”

“We’re grateful that Attorney General Nessel is leading this new effort to address the heartbreaking issue of violence impacting Indigenous people,” Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Chair Dorie Rios said. “For too long this issue has been largely ignored by local, state and federal law enforcement officials, leaving Tribal members to feel like second-class citizens. This task force will help bring change to a long-overlooked human rights issue.”

"As someone who has worked as a social worker in tribal governments here in Michigan and across the country, I have witnessed up close the need to bring greater attention to reducing the high rates of violence within indigenous communities,” Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairman Austin Lowes said. “I applaud Attorney General Nessel for working to address this issue and look forward to partnering with the MMIP Task Force to help improve coordination and build better relationships between our tribe and state and federal law enforcement agencies."