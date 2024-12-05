AG's office issues warning & gives tips to protect yourself from porch pirates

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to take proactive steps to protect themselves from porch pirates.

It's part of the office's Holiday Scams Campaign. With the increase in online shopping after Cyber Monday and going into the holiday season, people face a heightened risk of porch pirates.

“Whether it's a package or a piece of mail, unattended deliveries are easy targets for porch pirates,” Nessel said. “By planning ahead and taking security measures, you can make sure your well-deserved gifts and packages reach you safely while keeping thieves from stealing your holiday cheer.”

People are advised to:



Use Secure Delivery Options: Ship packages to a secure location, such as Amazon lockers, FedEx offices, or your workplace if permitted.

Improve Visibility: Keep your porch well-lit and consider adding motion-sensing lighting.

Create the Illusion of Presence: Even when you're not home, make it look like someone is present by leaving lights or music on.

Invest in Technology: Install a porch camera or motion detector that can alert you to activity and allow you to monitor deliveries in real time.

People can also download and use apps from the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx which can provide previews of incoming mail, track packages, reschedule deliveries and view photos of deliveries.

The AG also said mail and package theft is a leading cause of identity theft crimes