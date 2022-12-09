AG's office warns of puppy scam ahead of the holiday season

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General is issuing a puppy scam warning ahead of the holiday season.

“I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in-store or buying from a breeder,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”

Her office said consumers fall victim to scammers advertising puppies online that do not exist. The scams usually go unpunished and victims often never get their money back.

Tips to help people spot the scam include:

Research the breed

Research the breeder

Research the advertised puppy

Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen

Use a credit card to make the purchase

Retail all documents and communications from the breeder

Consider contacting your local shelter

According to the AG's office, they have received more than 100 complaints of an alleged puppy scam since 2020, and 24 of those came this year.