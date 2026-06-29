Ahead of Independence Day, Michigan gas prices up 9 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up nine cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $4.10/gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That's less than 42 cents since this time last month, but up 82 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $62, up $11 from last year's highest prices.

"Michigan drivers are seeing higher gas prices as we head into a busy Fourth of July travel week," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group in a press release. "With ongoing volatility at the pump and prices still above last year, planning ahead can help travelers manage fuel costs. Tools like AAA’s gas cost calculator and mobile app can help drivers find savings and make the most of their holiday budget."

Gas prices also increased in metro Detroit, albeit slightly. Drivers in metro Detroit are paying $4.14/gallon, up two cents since last week and up 86 cents since last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.16), Metro Detroit ($4.14), Jackson ($4.12)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.72), Traverse City ($3.98), Flint ($4.04)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.