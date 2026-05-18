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Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Michigan gas prices are up 11 cents since last week

gas pump
Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Berri, right, and his assistant Adolfo Mendez install new valves and electronic controls to a pair of gas pumps at the Shell station Berri owns in Santa Ana, Calif., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
gas pump
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DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Michigan are up 11 cents from a week ago, the American Automobile Association reports.

Drivers in the state are now paying an average of $4.84/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 97 cents since this time last month and up $1.65 from this time last year.

This means that for a full gallon of gas, drivers are paying an average of $73 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, up $22 from last year's highest prices.

"Michigan drivers are seeing higher gas prices as we head into what's expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With prices still well above last year, drivers should plan ahead and expect to pay more at the pump.”

Gas prices are also up slightly in metro Detroit, with drivers paying $4.79 per gallon, up two cents from last week and up $1.67 since this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices near me:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($4.92), Grand Rapids ($4.90), Saginaw ($4.88)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.79), Traverse City ($4.79)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

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