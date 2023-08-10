Watch Now
News

Actions

Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed

Haiti US Missing Mother Daughter
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Staff sit in front of a school funded by El Roi Haiti in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 31, 2023. The non profit organization said in a statement that Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse who works for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on July 27. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Haiti US Missing Mother Daughter
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 11:20:43-04

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An aid organization says a U.S. nurse and her young daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti in late July and released this week were not harmed and are healthy.

Thursday's announcement allays concerns about the state of Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter.

Violent gangs in Haiti are known for mistreating and sometimes raping those they abduct.

El Roi Haiti, the Christian group founded by Dorsainvil's husband, thanked U.S. authorities.

It also credited a faith-based global security ministry with providing consultants that helped lead to the release of Dorsainvil and her daughter on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV