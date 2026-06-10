Air Canada pilot flew passengers for years with a fake pilot’s license, police say

(CNN) — A former Air Canada pilot faces criminal charges for flying tens of thousands of passengers for nearly 17 years with a fake pilot’s license, Canadian police announced Tuesday.

Geoffrey Wall was arrested June 1 after investigators say he captained over 900 domestic and international flights from 2009 to 2025, without ever obtaining the proper license or completing the mandatory testing.

“This investigation and the details surrounding it read like a movie script,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Milinovich said in a news conference in Ontario. “(Wall) rose to the position of pilot in command where for almost 17 years they flew Boeing 767s, 777, and 787s,” while earning nearly $3 million Canadian dollars (more than $2 million US dollars) salary.

The allegations echo the 2002 film “Catch Me If You Can,” where a teenager talks his way into flying for PanAm.

In this case, Wall was licensed to fly commercial planes for his entire 27 year career with Air Canada, but police say he never possessed an Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes, also known as an ATPL-A, which was required when he was promoted to captain in 2009.

“This is very similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine but is doing brain surgery in their office,” Milinovich said. “There’s additional requirements and regulations to professional designations that exist for a reason.”

“We believe the accused misrepresented his qualifications to both his employer and the regulator,” Milinovich said.

Wall was caught after a routine examination of his credentials in 2025 revealed “anomalies… within the pilot license documentation,” and Air Canada notified regulators, the investigators said.

He retired in 2025 before the regulatory and criminal investigation, dubbed “Project Icarus,” was launched in January.

CNN was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Wall.

The airline noted Wall was a licensed commercial pilot and regularly showed he was capable of safely flying large planes.

“Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,” Air Canada said in a statement posted on Monday.

“However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness,” the airline went on to say.

Wall was fined by Transport Canada and faces seven criminal charges, including fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, and three counts of possession of a counterfeit mark, police said. He is expected to appear in court on June 29, 2026.

The-CNN-Wire