Air Force to expand review of cancers among nuclear missile personnel

Senior Airman Tristan Day/AP
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technician, prepares a spacer on an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base (Tristan Day/U.S. Air Force via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is expanding its study of whether service members who worked with nuclear missiles have had unusually high rates of cancer after a preliminary review determined that a deeper examination is needed.

The review was launched in response to reports that many who served are now ill.

The Air Force isn't making its initial findings of cancer numbers public for a month or so.

Medical teams conducted thousands of tests of the air, water, soil and surface areas at its three nuclear missile bases in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. Samples came back clean in Montana and Wyoming, with results from North Dakota still out.

The Air Force said preliminary analyses of the health record data found that additional study is warranted.

