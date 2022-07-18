Air Quality Alert extended for Tuesday

(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert that was issued for Monday has been extended through Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday July 19th to be an action day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

The Alert includes St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that produce ozone, including refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid.

Activities that are encouraged include biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.

It is also recommended that active children, adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

