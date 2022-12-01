Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local skate shop owner is going to court over a dancing air tube display outside her store.

The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply.

Saturdays, the skate shop, owner Jodie Courtney calls the dancing air tube Mr. Orangey. She says his purpose is to attract customers and add to the feel-good atmosphere of the store.

"I'm trying to create an iconic landmark to attract attention at least to sections north of Commerce," Courtney said.

Mr. Orangey caught the wrong attention of the village building department. They told Courtney she was violating a signage ordinance.

"One of the items cited as a violation is the aesthetics of it," Courtney said.

Secondarily, the village says it's a safety issue and could distract drivers.

Courtney is now facing a $500 fine that she plans to fight in court.

7 Action News called the village building department and they gave us no comment, citing pending litigation as the reason.

"This village said that I am welcome, and they want to see me succeed and everything," Courtney said.

She says she understands where officials are coming from, but she feels the ordinance is unfair and vague.

She opened Saturdays in February of this year. It's meant to be a place to shop and a place to gather.

"We wanted to be that safe, socially acceptable space to hang out and use the equipment, and we are going to welcome you to come to use the scooters," Courtney said. "Come skate outside the shop."

A Milford resident who walked into the store said, "I could see if it was something big, if it was a safety concern, but with all that people put up down here... come on."

Courtney says people in the community and customers want Mr. Orangey to stay. She even looked for feedback on Instagram, which was entirely positive besides one user who allegedly said, "She should just follow the rules."

She's hoping for a win in court and to have more involvement in the drafting of future ordinances. She says the current policy is anti-small business.

"In this day and age post-covid where we are up against the amazons that have the infrastructure in place, I welcome foot traffic coming through downtown Milford and I need all the help I can get and not deterrence," Courtney said.

Courtney was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing and she's due back on Dec. 6 to plead her case.