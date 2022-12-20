Airlines begin issuing travel waivers, advisories ahead of winter storm this weekend

(WXYZ) — Several airlines have started issuing travel alerts and advisories ahead of an expected snowstorm that's expected to hit Detroit and the Midwest.

The storm is expected to bring several inches of snow on Friday to the area, and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph which would bring blizzard conditions. Those blizzard conditions would be because of the wind and blowing snow, not because of the amount of snow.

Below is an updated list of airlines with waivers and advisories

United Airlines

Original ticket must have been purchased by December 18, 2022

Original travel dates of Dec. 22-25, 2022

The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for United flights departing on or before December 28, 2022, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. View your reservation and select Change Flight to search for alternate flights.

Rebooking window: December 22, 2022 - December 28, 2022

Affected airports in Michigan: Detroit, Flint, Saginaw,

Southwest Airlines

Impacted travel dates: Dec. 21-23

Impacted cities: DEN, DSM, DTW, GRR, IND, MCI, MDW, MKE, MSP, OMA, ORD, STL

Travel may be rebooked in the original class of service and travel must take place within 14 days of their original travel date between the original city pairs