Airports back on track after thousands of flights canceled & delays this weekend

(WXYZ) — It appears that airports across the country are back on track after a chaotic weekend that saw thousands of flights canceled and delayed.

Airlines canceled more than 3,500 flights and delayed a thousand more on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were major disruptions at several airports in Florida because of storms in the area.

JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected.

As of Monday morning, there are only 437 flights canceled across the country.

Southwest Airlines also said a "planned system outage" affected flights nationwide. Customers who were impacted by the disruption can rebook without additional charges.