Alabama judge: No bond for suspects in Sweet 16 shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama.

District Judge Clayton Turner ordered 20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr., of Auburn; 20-year-old Johnny Brown, of Tuskegee; and 19-year-old Willie Brown Jr., also of Auburn, to be held without bond.

Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants. T

he six are charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.