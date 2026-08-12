Alaska man charged with making threats to injure & murder Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

(WXYZ) — An Alaska man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against Dearborn Mayor Abdullah.

A federal indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for Alaska charges James Lawhorn, of Wasilla, Alaska, with seven counts of Threats of Interstate Commerce and one count of Stalking.

The indictment says that Lawhorn made threats against a Michigan mayor, but doesn't name who it was. Sources confirm to 7 News Detroit that Hammoud is the mayor who received the threats.

According to the feds, between Sept. 18, 2025 and Sept. 23, 2025, Lawhorn sent more than 20 messages on Facebook to multiple accounts, on a city website and by telephone.

Those messages contained threats to injure and murder Hammoud, and "contained violent, Islamophobic, and homophobic rhetoric, and threats of assassination including via hanging and firing squad," the indictment says.

Some of the messages included:



“We must get this scum out of our country now. Put a bullet in this mf’s head now.”

“This mayor needs to be killed now…. Hang him and all his family now. He is not safe on the streets anymore.”

“All Muslims must now die in America because of this f***ing f*g. No sleep until he is in the dirt along with all his scum family and friends and Muslims.”

We have reached out to the mayor's office for comment.