Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty in theft case. It would be the first time he admits to a crime

Alex Murdaugh Hampton County
Mic Smith/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2021 file photo, Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 11:37:36-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Court records show convicted murderer and former attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing millions of dollars from clients.

If Murdaugh doesn't change his mind before standing in front of a judge at a Sept. 21 hearing in Charleston, it would mark the first time he had admitted to his guilt to any crime in court.

The 55-year-old Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son at their home two years ago.

But he insisted from the witness stand at his trial he did not kill them and is appealing his double murder conviction.

