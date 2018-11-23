All aboard the Gingerbread Express in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER (WXYZ) - Making gingerbread houses is a fun tradition this time of year, but feast your eyes on an edible display that takes up the lobby of a hotel in Rochester.

"One of the biggest aromatic things you are ever going to experience," said Executive Pastry Chef Mark Slessor.

It sits in the lobby of the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has been teaming up with the hotel since 2009 to help raise funds to help those in the area.

Over the years, they've raised more than $55,000.

This year, visitors checking out the train can donate by purchasing a $10 or $25 mitten to place on lobby trees.

For every dessert purchased at the restaurant, one dollar goes to the organization.

Slessor has been working on the edible display for a couple of months. If you're wondering what it takes to make it, there are 200 pounds of gingerbread mix, 50 pounds of sugar and 50 pounds of candy.

"It's just really a great way to bring in the spirit, raise a little money for the Salvation Army and help out," Slessor said.