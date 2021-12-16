Watch
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

Matias Delacroix/AP
A custom sign stands outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of the kidnapped Christian Aid Ministries missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Christian Aid Ministires
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 16, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed. That's according both to the group itself and to Haitian police.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying that the 12 remaining hostages "are FREE!” The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16.

There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

