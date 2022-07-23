3 killed, 2 in serious condition due to crash on WB I-94 at M-39

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm the closure of all lanes on westbound I-94 at M-39 in Wayne County due to a crash.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning, MSP troopers were dispatched to the area of Monroe Boulevard in Taylor for reports of a head on crash.

Initial reports indicate a silver GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on I-94, MSP says, when it ran off the roadway to the left crossing the median and into oncoming westbound I-94 traffic.

The Envoy struck a GMC Yukon and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle, police say, was traveling at a high rate of speed, more than 100 mph, when it was struck by the Envoy.

The driver and passenger of the Envoy, MSP says, were killed instantly. The motorcyclist was also killed.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Yukon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by the Taylor Fire Department.

Both the driver and passenger of the Yukon were transported to the hospital and are currently in serious condition.

MSP is currently working with the medical examiner to determine why the driver of the Envoy crossed the median along with vehicle inspections and reconstruction reports.

The freeway, police say, was closed and is expected to be closed for several hours while MSP conducts an investigation.

Please avoid the area.