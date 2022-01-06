Watch
All lanes closed off on WB 1-696 at Mound due to semi truck fire

Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 07:18:31-05

(WXYZ) — All lanes heading westbound on 1-696 at Mound Road in Warren have been closed following a semi truck catching on fire on the freeway.

The incident took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning and by 6:30 a.m. first responders were still trying to control the flames.

According to Michigan State Police, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

They say the truck is carrying wood pallets which is adding to the fire. Once the scene is safely cleaned up, police say they will inspect, salt, and reopen the lanes.

