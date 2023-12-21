All lanes expected to open on I-275 in Wayne County by Friday

All lanes of I-275 in both directions between 5 Mile and Sibley roads are expected to open by Friday as part of the Revive275 project.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews have been removing barrels and barrier walls, and installing temporary pavement markings in the area.

MDOT said the majority of work is completed, but there will be winter work in the median and shoulders.

Crews will then return in the spring for punch list work, including installing intelligent transportation system (ITS) infrastructure, emergency pull-off removals, epoxy overlays and more.

The entire project is expected to be complete by summer 2024.