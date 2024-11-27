All lanes of I-696 have re-opened between I-275 and Lahser Road for winter

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you've been sick of all the orange barrels and construction on I-696 in Oakland County, you have a little reprieve for the season.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, as of today, all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-696 have re-opened to traffic between I-275 and Lahser Road, along with all on and off ramps.

With winter on the horizon, construction crews will pause work for the season. MDOT says that orange barrels will remain on the shoulders for signage.

Crews are set to return in spring/summer of next year for additional highway work, pavement markings, and landscape duties.

The current construction on I-696 is part of the $275 Restore the Reuther investment, which aims to rebuild the roadway and ramps while also installing storm sewer damage. The ramps that had been worked on include the ones at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and US-24 (Telegraph).

More details about this construction project can be found here.