All NB lanes of M-10 at 7 Mile Road are closed due to investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — MDOT says all northbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge) at 7 Mile Road in Wayne County are closed due to an investigation.

Other on NB M-10

Location: NB M-10 at 7 Mile

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Other

County: Wayne

Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 14, 2023

"The Lodge northbound is closed at Seven Mile for a evidence search from an ongoing investigation that was reported yesterday," Michigan State Police said in a Tweet.

Freeway Closure:

The Lodge northbound is closed at Seven Mile for a evidence search from an ongoing investigation that was reported yesterday. Hope to have it opened back with in the hour. pic.twitter.com/C5LjKC9x9a — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) June 14, 2023

MSP says their goal is to reopen M-10 at 7 Mile Road "with in the hour."

