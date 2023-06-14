Watch Now
All NB lanes of M-10 at 7 Mile Road are closed due to investigation

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 14, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — MDOT says all northbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge) at 7 Mile Road in Wayne County are closed due to an investigation.

"The Lodge northbound is closed at Seven Mile for a evidence search from an ongoing investigation that was reported yesterday," Michigan State Police said in a Tweet.

MSP says their goal is to reopen M-10 at 7 Mile Road "with in the hour."

