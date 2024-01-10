All NB Southfield Freeway lanes reopen following crash
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 09:46:11-05
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says multiple lanes on the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) at 8 Mile in Detroit have reopened following a crash.
