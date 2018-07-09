Watch the first episode of the Sunday night 7 Sports Cave

Fair
Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire speaks with Justin Rose about his first season as manager on the 7 Sports Cave on Sunday night.
Mike Sullivan, Kyle Bogey and Justin Rose take your questions on the 7 Sports Cave.
Justin Rose gives his final thoughts as the 7 Sports Cave moves to Sunday night.
(WXYZ) - After more than three years on Sunday mornings, the 7 Sports Cave will debut Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., following 7 Action News at 11.
Justin Rose will be joined by Kyle Bogey and Mike Sullivan from 97.1 The Ticket to launch the new show, and we still want your comments.
You can comment on the Facebook Live, which will begin around 11:30 p.m., at Facebook.com/WXYZDetroit.
WATCH THE SHOW LIVE HERE AT 11:30
