All WB lanes of I-696 near Mound are now open following semi crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday morning's commute on westbound I-696 has been a challenge for local drivers due to rain and two truck crashes.

Following Tuesday morning's semi crash that closed all westbound lanes of I-696 near Mound in Macomb County, Michigan State Police provided an update about the status of the investigation.

Traffic Crash:

11/21 at 6:15 AM

Location:

Westbound I-696 and Mound, Warren

Synopsis:

— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) November 21, 2023

"Investigation revealed that a flat bed semi-truck was traveling westbound I-696 near Mound when the driver attempted to make a late exit to Mound Rd," MSP said on X.

"This decision caused his semi to jack knife. The flatbed trailer flipped over, dumping the load of steel coils, which weighed about 107,000 pounds. The coils and the semi are currently blocking the freeway. Clean up will take several hours. Avoid I 696 from 94 to 75 if you can."

A secondary crash involving a rollover garbage truck caused more backups on the roadway. Ultimately, adding additional time it will take for crews to reopen the road, MSP confirmed.

"A garbage truck overturned and spilled several gallons of oil. The driver of the garbage truck suffered non life threatening injuries. The cleanup crew is enroute but this will probably extend the freeway closure time," MSP said.

The freeway was closed for hours for cleanup and investigations an is now clear.

“Preventable crashes not only cause injuries but can also make it difficult to get around the district," said F/Lt Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police. “While speed, following too close and distracted driving can cause crashes on a sunny day, these behaviors are even worse in bad weather.”