All WB lanes of M-59 at Latson Road are closed due to crash

Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 05, 2023
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms all westbound lanes of M-59 (Highland Road) at Latson Road in Livingston County are closed due to a vehicle crash.
Please avoid the area.
