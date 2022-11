The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from a burning home overnight.

According to the department, the firefighters extinguished the house fire around midnight and saved 21 puppies that were in the basement.

"They were beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of breathable air above them," the department said.

The crews were able to get them out of the house safely and the fire department said no humans or puppies were hurt.