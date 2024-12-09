Allen Park man charged after allegedly engaging in human trafficking, operating prostitution house

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Allen Park man has been charged with five felonies after allegedly engaging in human trafficking and running a prostitution ring.

These charges stem from an arrest made this fall, when on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Michigan State Police learned that 70-year-old Michael Richard Navoy was involved in a human trafficking investigation in Maumee, Ohio.

Further investigation found that Navoy was involved in human trafficking and operated a house of prostitution in Southgate.

Navoy has been charged with the following:



Accepting Earnings of a Prostitute (Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison)

Human Trafficking – Forced Labor Resulting in Commercial Sexual Activity (Maximum penalty: 15 years in prison)

Human Trafficking – Forced Labor (Maximum penalty: 10 years in prison)

Using a Computer to Commit the Crime of Forced Labor Resulting in Commercial Sexual Activity (Maximum penalty: 10-20 years in prison)

Keeping a House of Prostitutionn (Maximum penalty: 5 years in prison)

If convicted on all charges, Navoy faces 70 years in prison. He received a $1 million cash bond when charged in 28th District Court and awaits future court dates later this month while being held in custody.

“As a result of the combined efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies working together, this defendant will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on the charges.