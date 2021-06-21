Allen Park man who is a registered sex offender allegedly tried to entice young girls for sex

(WXYZ) — An Allen Park man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with allegedly trying to get underage girls to have sex with him.

Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 30, is charged with attempted production of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and commission of a felony involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender.

According to an affidavit, the FBI was contacted in May by the Perrysburg Police Department in Ohio. A detective working undercover on Omegle was matched with Girard and began engaging in conversation with him.

The affidavit said Girard asked the undercover detective how old and they responded saying she was 15.

The conversation was moved over to Instagram, where Girard asked the undercover agent to send nude pictures and he also allegedly sent a nude picture to him.

Feds say Girard also talked about meeting up for sex.

Agents then searched Girard's Instagram and found similar messages, including one to a girl who said she was 13, but then the child confronted him calling him a "dumb b****' and told him to "go f*** yourself be ashamed."

Agents also found another conversation with a girl who said she was 16 which talked about having sex and exchanged nude photos.

Police found that Girard was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree in 2013, for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old special education student while he was a student monitor at a Dearborn high school.