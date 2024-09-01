Allen Park police asking for public's help in searching for missing 67-year-old woman

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Allen Park Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Carolyn Jackson from Maple Heights (pictured above) was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in Southgate, near Goddard and Northline, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police say that she has chronic health issues and has been seen in the Allen Park area.

If you see Carolyn or have any information that can help police, call the Allen Park Police Department at (313) 386-7800