Allen Park police chief issues apology over tornado warning siren activation failure

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Allen Park police chief issued an apology letter on Friday over a failure to activate the tornado siren for the community on April 15.

“Your outrage is entirely justified. In moments of crisis, you rely on our systems to provide life-saving information, and on Wednesday, those systems remained silent when you needed them most,” wrote Allen Park Chief of Police Eron Feltz on the department's official Facebook page.

He said hundreds have reached out to the city and police department.

"I have tried to address this matter internally, but the reality is there is no excuse for this lapse. As your Chief, I have failed you,” he also wrote.

The chief said steps were taken to ensure this won’t happen again.

View the full letter below:

Official Statement from the Office of the Chief of Police

TO: The Citizens of Allen Park

FROM: Chief of Police

DATE: April 17, 2026

RE: Official Apology Regarding Tornado Siren Activation Failure

Dear Allen Park Citizens,

I am writing to you today to directly address the frustration, anger, and fear resulting from the Police Department’s failure to activate the tornado sirens during the severe weather incident on April 15th.

First and foremost, please accept my sincere and humble apology. I am acutely aware that scores, if not hundreds, of you have reached out to the City and the Police Department to express your concerns. Your outrage is entirely justified. In moments of crisis, you rely on our systems to provide life-saving information, and on Wednesday, those systems remained silent when you needed them most.

"I have tried to address this matter internally, but the reality is there is no excuse for this lapse. As your Chief, I have failed you."

I want to be transparent with this community: this was a breakdown. While I cannot undo the anxiety this caused, I can assure you that this was addressed, and steps were taken to ensure this does not happen again.

We value your safety above all else. I hope that through rigorous corrective action and a renewed commitment to our protocols, we can begin to earn back the trust that was shaken this week.

Sincerely,

Chief of Police

Eron Feltz

