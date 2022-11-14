Allen Park police investigating after man shot at motel

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Allen Park Police Department is investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting at Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night (Nov. 12), first responders were sent to the motel for a report of shots fired.

Police got to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators say that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Following the incident, a search warrant was executed at the suspect's house.A man and a woman found in that house were taken into custody. The firearm used in the shooting was also recovered by police.

The case is being investigated as assault with intent to murder, and has been turned over to a detective. Anyone with information on this incident can contact police at 313-386-7800.