ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Allen Park Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a Pride flag from the front porch of a home. The incident was caught on Ring video camera.

"The individual in this video, decided to take others' property. We love a sit down with this person. Any info would be appreciated," the department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

If you have information on this theft, contact Allen Park police