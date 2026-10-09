ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Allen Park vape shop employee suffered a broken hip after being dragged down an alley by a robbery suspect's getaway car and slammed into a dumpster.

Surveillance video of the incident at Vape Hut on Allen Road is now in police hands.

Watch Carli's story in the video player below:

Allen Park vape shop worker dragged by getaway car and into a dumpster while chasing robbery suspect

The employee asked me to call him Hassan. He said a man walked into the shop on Thursday morning around 11:30 asking to see Kratom pills.

Moments later, Hassan said the man ran out the door without paying.

"You feel kind of terrified. You feel like you have to do something to help yourself, but at the same time you have to think about what you have to do," Hassan said.

Hassan said there was something inside him that made him run after the man.

"There's something in me that told me I have to stop it. If you don't, you're just going to let go of a crime," Hassan said.

While chasing the man, Hassan said the suspect grabbed his hand and refused to let go as he sped off down the alley.

"He was holding on my hand, and he wouldn't let go. So, as he was holding on my hand, he started driving off, and he was speeding. So, he passed the first dumpster and then he kept driving down the alley and then he hit me with the other dumpster," Hassan said.

Hassan said he suffered a broken hip along with cuts and bruises all over his body.

I shared the surveillance video with Allen Park Police. A spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and officers are still collecting video from businesses in the area.

Hassan said the shop owner had warned employees not to chase after people who steal. But Hassan said he couldn't stand by while a crime happened in front of him.

"I told you, I couldn't stand seeing a crime happening in front of me, and I just let go of it. I can't do that," Hassan said.

Hassan said he is unable to work while he recovers from his injuries. He said he won't make the same mistake again.

"I wouldn't do it again, no. It was a dumb decision," Hassan said.

But Hassan said he is still hoping police will find the man who put him in the hospital.

"It's killing me that he's chilling right now. This guy doesn't deserve to be out there," Hassan said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen Park Police Department.

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