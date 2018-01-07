Allied Universal hosting multiple professional security personnel hiring events across Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America with over 150,000 employees, will host multiple professional security personnel hiring events across Michigan on behalf of a major automobile client. The company will be hiring all month long. Applicants are encouraged to visit www.aus.com/careers for a list of all openings and updated hiring events.

* Detroit, Warren and Pontiac area applicants may visit the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9 and Wed., Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1000 Town Center, Ste. 2430 in Southfield

* Flint area applicants may attend the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9, Wed. Jan. 10, and Thurs., Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

711 N. Saginaw Street, Ste. 16 in Flint

* Lansing area applicants may attend the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9, Wed. Jan. 10, and Thurs., Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 9490 Woodlane Dr. in Dimondale.

Allied Universal is hiring and training new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers. Qualified candidates, for the available 80+ positions, must meet the following minimum requirements:

* High school diploma or equivalency

* Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving)

* Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

* Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.