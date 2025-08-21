Alo – first retail store inside Hudson's Detroit building – to open this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Alo, the first retail store inside the Hudson's Detroit Building, will open this weekend in Downtown Detroit.

The grand opening is set to take place on Friday, Aug. 22, with VIP early access starting Thursday, Aug. 21.

There will also be other activations for the grand opening weekend. They will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the store open until 7 a.m.

Then, Also will host a Sunday recovery wellness walk from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

According to Bedrock, Alo is located at the corner of Woodward and Grand River. It will be the company's first location in Detroit and second in Michigan. The other is located in the Somerset Collection.

"Detroit is brimming with purpose and Alo's dedication to wellness and community complements the city's vibrancy and growth," Bedrock Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said in a statement. "As the inaugural retail tenant at Hudson's Detroit, we welcome Alo and embrace this as a significant moment for the city."

Alo is known for its athletic clothing for men and women, focusing on workouts, running, yoga and tennis.

The 1.5 million-square-foot development is under construction and will include a 5-star Detroit EDITION hotel, The Residences at the Detroit EDITION, and will also be the new headquarters for General Motors.